Salah on Fire And a Rare Quick Start – 5 Theses From Spurs 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool finally recorded an away win in the Premier League, as the defense almost withstood heavy fire in the second half and won against Tottenham 2-1.

Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League (13), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

November 6 , 2022

Goals: Kane, 70′; Salah 11′ 40′

Did we… get off to a good start?

Recently, when covering Liverpool, it comes to the point that you are playing bingo of the opponents’ lineups: who will score first today?

Nevertheless, in the drenched North London, it was the Reds who got out of the traps the fastest, giving passes, as if we hadn’t been bothered lately by players like Steve Cook and Liam Cooper.

Darwin Nunez had already rattled off two tries before he prepared Mo Salah for a perfect finish and a rare Liverpool lead early in the game — a lead (and the course of the game) that could quickly revive hope that maybe, just maybe, the season wasn’t going to end with a massive garbage can fire that he’s been threatening for months.

It is noteworthy that after a month or so of changing positions, like a disappointed teenager in a new career at the Championship Manager, Jurgen Klopp returned to the “old” 4-3-3 for consecutive games against big rivals.

It may well be that what the boss called “stale” not so long ago remains his best choice to return to a ruthless game without the ball and to more consistent handling of it, despite the gaps and ghosts that previously occupied the middle of the field. this season.

There were periods when the first half reminded us of what we used to watch regularly, but the second was much more similar to what we saw in August and September at certain periods.

Salah’s actions speak as loudly as his words

Mo was one of our best players in what we will call the midfield month with four players, including 4-4-2 and rhombus.

However, with the goals he scored in attack with two players, he mentioned that he prefers 4-3-3 and his usual right-hand role.

Therefore, it is not surprising that he impressed again with the build-up game and his completion when he returned to this flank in a Premier League game.

Salah regularly became the owner or contender for the Golden Boot, but did not even enter the top ten before the games this weekend due to the inconstancy of the results of the Reds.

Two more have increased his tally to six in the league (he is now the best for us with Roberto Firmino) and to 14 in all competitions, emphasizing that he remains the person we must make the most of when it comes to choosing an accurate tactical approach. , more than just an education to use on a regular basis.

Why is there no response from the sideline?

Perhaps Klopp will say that he trusted the players outside, or maybe those on the bench were out of shape, not fully prepared for a game of this magnitude and the context of the last 20 minutes.

Maybe he just knew what kind of performance Jordan Henderson was going to show as a substitute.

But the question still needs to be asked and resolved: Spurs have dominated since the restart, so why did we spend half an hour letting the team fight without real reaction from the outside, without real help, when some people were struggling?

Anyway, the two who flew out in the 73rd minute – Harvey Elliott and Firmino — were correct. The first ones disappeared, but the second ones still didn’t start that much.

But it could have happened 15 or 20 minutes earlier, and perhaps the story of the game could have been completely different during that difficult testing period.

However, fair play to react later and recall anyone who looked in danger of crossing the midline, with a few minutes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain making a long-awaited return, and Joe Gomez also taking the field when we finished in more or less 6-form 3-1-0.

The Fabinho Riddle

Is it really good? Better than before? Still far away?

It seems a little difficult to come to a consensus about our Brazilian defensive midfielder in this match, who played a very important role during the game, considering how much work we had to do in the second half.

From the point of view of the basics of defense, we will definitely note that Fabinho made a bunch of hooks, precise hooks, punches into the night sky (yes, it was at 17:00, darkness and rain) and several headbutts. . It was all important.

But it wasn’t the elite. It wasn’t easy. It definitely wasn’t anything close to his best.

Baby steps, as well as the shape of the Reds: we will accept any improvement and hope that this will be a sign of a better 2023, because there were still cases when Fab tried to press and attack higher in the center of the field and looked akin to a submarine trying to chase a dolphin around a bend in the river.

Two to go before the great reboot

One significant match and the first defense of one of our cups — that’s all that’s left now until the winter break for the much-maligned World Cup.

The Reds will play Derby in midweek, which, given injuries, form and priorities in other areas, is now at least quite curious before we face Southampton in our last Premier League game.

He is already at home, and by that time they may well have a new manager; if we win and the results are acceptable elsewhere, we can at least return to European places when the league leaves.

Although it’s not a European place where we really want to finish, obviously.

It’s terrible that we had to wait until November for the first away victory in the championship. It’s worse that at this time of year we still don’t have three consecutive wins in the championship.

But, as with the victory over Napoli in an almost unimportant game, you take what you can right now and hope that it will lead to improvement, confidence and stability.

There were aspects of even a dismal second half that hint at this — above all, the steady defensive pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate — and perhaps a few players returning to full form along the way will be a next-level booster. we need.

Finish with four consecutive wins in all competitions, and perhaps we can look forward with cautious optimism.