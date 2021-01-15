Sakurai, director of Smash Bros., details

The creative director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Masahiro Sakurai, revealed in his weekly column in Famitsu magazine that he has become a huge fan of Cyberpunk 2077, the controversial CD Projekt RED game.

Sakurai started playing on the PC and “found bugs several times”; he has since migrated to the PS4 Pro, a platform that is playing “without problems”. According to the director, who was also moved by the CDPR refund campaign, Cyberpunk 2077 is a “dream game” and so ambitious that he cannot even imagine how much planning and production was invested in it.

Check out some of the main excerpts from Sakurai’s column in Famitsu magazine, translated by Siliconera:

“Dealing with refunds is something that makes me feel deeply moved. That kind of sincerity has never been seen before ”;

“When I tried it on PS4 Pro, I was able to play without problems (on December 20, 2020). It was running mainly at 30 frames per second ”;

“I played on the PC in the beginning. I found bugs several times ”;

“Cyberpunk 2077 is a dream game. I wonder how much planning and production were needed ”;

“Having a multiplatform release for an AAA title is at a level that is enough for me to say it’s wonderful”;

“I support this game from the bottom of my heart by sincerely dealing with [refunds].”

In the same column, Sakurai also mentioned Meteos, a puzzle game he designed for Nintendo DS in 2005. The director recalls the troubled moment of the launch and how things accelerated in the final stage of development, which ended up being more difficult than he imagined.