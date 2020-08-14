Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will come to Spain

The long-awaited Edelweiss video game will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PS4 accompanied by an edition called Golden Harvest. All details and date.

Meridiem Games has confirmed that it will be responsible for distributing in Spain the long-awaited Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin in physical format for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. From Marvelous Europe Limited they have released a Limited Edition under the name Golden Harvest that will include different incentives for users of both platforms who are enthusiastic to see their games on the shelf.

Thus, starting on November 20, we will be able to see in stores – chains to be determined – this Limited Edition of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin with a physical copy of the game and other collectibles on the occasion of the Edelweiss video game, an adventure based on the simulation of crafts and culture, platforms and three-dimensional perspective without neglecting the action of his previous project, Astebreed.

Content of the Golden Harvest Edition:

Game Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

132 page art book

Complete soundtrack on 3 CDs

Double sided poster

Collector’s Box

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will include the possibility of creating our own home in the desert. We will have to make our own weapons, armor, food and other tools through the different tools that we will develop at the same time. With this, a multitude of adventures, missions and other elements typical of farm management games; with the addition that here we also have a declared action adventure with dangers and character improvement. The rice harvest is just the beginning.

Developed by just two people, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has become one of the most anticipated independent releases of late 2020. PS4 and Nintendo Switch players will be able to choose to purchase the game in physical and digital formats. We do not know, at this time, if the game will arrive translated into Spanish or only in English; The final price of the game has not transcended either.



