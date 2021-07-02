Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin Is Updated With Spanish Translation On PC And Switch

Sakuna: Of Rice And Ruin: The Marvelous and Edelweiss title, one of the top covers of 2020, celebrates its unexpected success with one million units sold worldwide. Marvelous and Edelweiss have confirmed that Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has been updated to version 1.08 on Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam) with quality of life news and translation with texts in Spanish; specifically, Spanish from Latin America. After selling a million units worldwide, the title receives adjustments and improvements with a patch that responds to the love deposited by Spanish-speaking users.

For reasons that have not transpired, the PlayStation 4 version of the game has not been translated, at least yet, into Spanish. The patch notes break down a series of improvements for Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin that go beyond the translation into Spanish and Simplified Chinese, another of the added languages, and is that some errors reported by users are solved.

Some outstanding details is that now, when we get home after a hard day at work, we can take two cats and dogs and at the same time; it is possible to process several foods at the same time; improves the quality of the snow texture; Porch animations are changed at a certain point in the game and previously disabled voice lines have been implemented. PC users will have a better experience on monitors that do not have a 16: 9 aspect ratio.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, one of the covered ones of 2020

Due to the quality of the game, from MeriStation we include this Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin in our list of sleepers video games of 2020, those great covered titles that we did not see coming.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is an enjoyable 2D action platformer with touches of simulation, exploration, and farm resource management by Edelweiss. Its publisher, Marvelous, was responsible for publishing the game on an international scale. In Spain, it is Meridiem Games who published the physical version of the game on PS4 and Switch. Since last November 2020 it can be purchased on PlayStation 4, PC (Steam) and Nintendo’s hybrid console.

In our original analysis we define it as “an interesting title that stands out especially for the mixture of mechanics that it offers through its development with an exploration part in which the combat system is its main virtue thanks to its simplicity of control and ease to chain combos ”.