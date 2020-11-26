Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin, analysis

We analyze this curious title from the hand of Marvelous, which offers side scrolling exploration with hack’n slash combats and farming mechanics.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has been a title that has had a long journey from its initial announcement to its arrival in stores, which will take place on November 20 in Europe, while Americans and Japanese will be able to taste it in the first half of the year. month. Initially presented at the 2016 Comiket Market in Japan, it did not take long until its appearance in the West was confirmed by XSEED Games and Marvelous, in charge of its distribution in the different territories in mid-2017, marking its departure for the following year for PlayStation 4 and PC. Over time, the game continued its development as the trailers with some of its playable characteristics were being revealed, confirming in between its conversion for Nintendo Switch, confirmed last year, being finally delayed for the current year 2020.

Developed by Edelweiss, a Japanese indie studio whose titles include the shoot’em ups Astebreed and Ether Vapor Remaster as well as the beat’em up Fairy Bloom Freesia, this new title offers a curious mix of exploration phases with hack’n style combats. slash, with a certain style reminiscent of Muramasa: The Demon Blade, along with mechanics in which rice cultivation will gain importance in a somewhat similar way to games like Harvest Moon or Story of Seasons.

The plot of the game presents the young goddess Sakuna who appears on the bridge that connects the world of humans with the Lofty Realm, a place where the different mythological deities of Japan live, saving a group of humans, who have reached that point. place of fortuitous way, of the attack of a bandit. However, the situation is complicated when returning to the capital of the kingdom, Mihashira, the same group of humans appears who are looking for food, which takes them to the celestial barn where Sakuna ends up accidentally setting fire to the place and provoking an explosion that devastates the offerings destined for the goddess Kamuhitsuki. Consequently, Kamuhitsuki shows up and orders Sakuna to leave quickly to the island of Onijima to investigate the growing presence of demons, being accompanied by the group of humans, consisting of the samurai Tauemon, the young Kinta and Yui, the novice Myrthe and little Kaimaru, making his banishment effective as punishment until he fulfills his mission.

The development of the game will be divided into two different aspects, the first of which is dedicated to exploring the island through the incursion into various areas where materials can be obtained and also face various types of enemies that will make it difficult to progress, as well as providing in certain cases ingredients to cook when defeating them. The second, for its part, will focus on the cultivation and care of the small plot of the house where Sakuna and the group of humans settle, through mini-games and Quick Time Event style sequences.



