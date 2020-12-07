Sakhir GP Eventful Starts in Formula 1

Sakhir GP, the 16th race of the season, started with events involving Max Verstappen, LeClerc and Perez, one of the grid’s key pilots.

We are slowly getting ready to put the point in the Formula 1 season. For the second-to-last race of the season, the championship is once again a guest on the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain. In Hamilton’s absence, this fast GP is being followed with great curiosity.

The expectations of the audience were very high regarding the short and fast track. The race showed from the very first moment that it will meet the expectations when two important names are out of the race. Two of the pilots were out of the race.

Verstappen and LeClerc out of luck

After LeClerc’s move in the first lap of the race, things suddenly broke up. Verstappen, who managed to get rid of Bottas’ contrast and Perez’s attack, could not get rid of LeClerc. The weekend ended at the wall for Red Bull, who got off the track. The race for both vehicles ended as it started.

Verstappen and LeClerc were among the most curious names in Hamilton’s absence this weekend. Both pilots remained on Turn 4. Sitting in Hamilton’s car, Russell managed to stay in first place for most of the tours.

The last race of the season in Formula 1 will be held next week at the Abu Dhabi circuit. Depending on the condition of Hamilton’s treatment, it will be possible to see Williams pilot George Russell once again in the Mercedes seat.

Schumacher becomes champion in F2

As a result of the F2 races held today on the same track, Mick Schumacher became the son of champion Michael Schumacher. Although the young racer remained in 18th place, Callum Illott, the other name he competed in the championship with 10th place, made the young German driver the champion.

After the coronavirus pandemic in Formula 1, the races were held with a tighter schedule, and years later they came to our country.



