Saints Row Will Announce Its Reboot at Gamescom on The 25th

Saints Row, the open world franchise that has become a major GTA parody in its latest games, will get a reboot next week, August 25th. The new game will be unveiled at Opening Night Live (ONL), the Gamescom 2021 opening event.

The information was revealed by Geoff Keighley himself, on his Twitter. Keighley is known for his The Game Awards event, but will also host the ONL.

Saints Row is a franchise that has won many fans by embracing an irreverent style with interesting characters and growing arcs in their relationships. The latest chronological game in the franchise, Saints Row IV, took the game to even more insane heights, introducing super powers and an alien invasion.

But this wasn’t the last game released from Saints Row, as the third title was remastered and re-released in May of last year.

Now, as it appears in the teaser and on the game’s official website, we are talking about a reboot. This revival format is different from remasters and remakes, it’s not the original game returning, but a restart for the franchise. We will have an unprecedented game that restarts the Saints adventure in the new generation.

The game continues to be developed by Volition and produced by Deep Silver, as you can see on the official website.

The Opening Night Live will take place next Wednesday, August 25th, starting at 3:00 pm (Brasilia time).