Saints Row Shows Us A Little Walk Through Santa Ileso In Its New Gameplay

Saints Row: Santa Ileso is the protagonist of the new Saints Row gameplay, the reboot of the saga that will arrive on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC on February 25, 2022.

Saints Row bases much of its strength on the city of Santa Ileso, the playground where players will navigate in this long-awaited reboot. Since its unveiling, the team has repeatedly reiterated the relevance of its streets to its conception, a city that twists the clichés “of the Southwestern United States.”

The gameplay, published by Game Informer, gives us clues about what to expect. We refer above all to the clear differences between the districts, which will shape the personality of the factions we will face. Whether on a motorcycle, SUV or rocket backpack, you will have different ways to take the city to your advantage.

Street to street

The role of Santa Ileso is relevant to its creators, who affirm that the differences in location are “a great change” compared to previous works. “The desert is majestic with its relief and its colors. The red rocks, the sandy terrain, the famous sunsets, the postcard landscapes come to mind ”, explains the study in a press release. “It has a lot of history, culture and diversity behind it.”

As we said, Santa Ilesa is formed mainly by the factions that take control. We will find the Panthers, the Idols and the Marshall, from whom we will have to seize the throne. “We have paid as much attention to detail as possible. We wanted to create a new world full of things to discover, in which everyone could feel included. Our character team, our customization, the options are incredible, ”explained Volition. “You create the character your way, you build a criminal empire your way, you earn money your way … All that combined leads us to the philosophy of starting from scratch.”

Remember that Saints Row is scheduled to launch on February 25, 2022 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (Epic Games Store).