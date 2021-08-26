Saints Row Reboot Wins Trailer and Gameplay at Gamescom

Saints Row: Volition announced, this Wednesday (25), during Gamescom 2021, the release date of Saints Row. The game will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC on February 25, 2022.

“Experience the biggest and best Saints Row playground ever created; the unique and sprawling world of Saint Ileso is the backdrop to a wild, larger-than-life sandbox of exciting races, criminal adventures and blockbuster missions , as you shoot, drive and wear the action suit to the top,” says the game’s synopsis.

Check out the cinematic trailer below.

Also according to the information disclosed, the characters Neenah, Kevin and Eli will be at his side to form “The Saints”, a group that Los Panteros, The Idols and Marshall.

See, below, the brief gameplay video.

So, what did you think of the trailers? Are you in the hype to play Saints Row? Let us know in the comments section below!