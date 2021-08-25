Saints Row is Back: The Reboot Of The Saga Returns in 2022; Confirmed Date

Saints Row: The restart of the saga, with fifteen years behind it, reappears in a big way at the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2021. First trailer and details.Saints Row is back. The first announcement of the Opening Night Live conference at Gamescom 2021 has been the return of a much loved license, but that during the last five years had not received new deliveries. Clean and clean. This reboot will hit stores on February 25, 2022. Apart from the first published trailer, we have also been able to see direct gameplay of the game, which will bet on an artistic style different from the one we were used to.

Saints Row is coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC consoles via Epic Games. Deep Silver will handle the distribution and, in case there were any doubts, Volition is in charge of development.

Saints Row returns: February 25, 2022 in stores

It was an open secret. The restart of the Saints Row saga had been announced in a declared way from the Gamescom organization in August. All in all, it’s time to welcome a much-loved license to the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation, which then had its last iteration in 2013. Actually, the latest installment is Saints Row: The Third in remastered form for PS4. , Xbox One and PC. In our analysis we concluded by saying that it was “on the verge of being a very great remastering as a whole”.

Saints Row IV was launched in 2013; the saga now belongs to Koch Media

Now yes, the last numbered installment of the series was Saints Row IV, which was initially conceived as a DLC. The truth is that we really liked Volition’s work in its day. “Saints Row IV is an option to take into account, especially for fans of the series and films like The Matrix who want to laugh a little at these (and some elements of Mass Effect).”

What initially started in the hands of THQ, in the phase from 2006 to 2013, is now in the hands of Koch Media. Since then, Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell and Agents of Mayhem are the latest standout releases of an open-world, action-shooter intellectual property that maybe needed to take time out. Its success, with more than 13 million copies sold accumulated, make it clear that fifteen years after the first installment there was still something to say.