Saints Row III Remastered is Free at Epic Games Store

Saints Row III Remastered: Gamescom 2021 brought the opportunity to see a little bit of how the Saints Row reboot is going, and to celebrate the occasion the Epic Games Store is offering the possibility to download Saints Row: The Third Remastered on the track.

If you are interested in adding the game to your library, it is good to visit the Epic Games store as soon as possible, as the offer is only valid until next Thursday (2). On that date, another game will take the place of this Deep Silver title.

