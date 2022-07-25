Saints Row: Getting to Know Rival Gangs

The first half of 2022 gave gamers some of the best video game experiences in recent times: Games like Elden Ring, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Stray and Kirby and the Forgotten Land offer unique and exciting new experiences that really show how far the gaming industry has come. And although it may seem that the release of new AAA releases is slowing down, August is ready to take the industry by storm again, and, of course, one of the most anticipated launches is Saints Row, a reboot of the cult criminal empire franchise.

In Saints Row, released less than a month later, on August 23, 2022, players will once again become bosses of the Saints gang, this time consisting of completely new faces, each of whom plays an important role in the organization. Based on the trailers and behind-the-scenes footage of Saints Row, it seems that the main gameplay cycle will challenge the player to increase the reputation of the Saints by capturing many areas of Santo Ileso. But it will not be an easy task, since Santo Ileso is already controlled by several rival gangs, each of which poses a unique threat to the Saints.

Rival Saints Row Gangs

From the information disclosed at the moment, it seems that there will be three rival gangs in Saints Row that the player will face. The first of these is Marshall Defense Industries, a private military corporation that has recently set its sights on Santa Ileso and plans to seize it by any means. At the beginning of the Saints Row story, the player character actually works for Marshall Defense Industries, but immediately leaves when he realizes that he can capture Santo Ileso instead.

However, going up against Marshall Defense Industries will not be an easy task. Being PMCs, Marshall’s soldiers are equipped in some of the best armor and are often equipped with a range of high-tech weapons that border on science fiction. Laser miniguns, giant rocket launchers, shielded vertical takeoffs and landings, and heavily armored tanks are just some of the equipment that players will have to fight with when they inevitably battle Marshall Defense Industries.

While they may not boast the same heavy weaponry or air superiority as Marshall, Los Panteros will still give the player a hard time on the streets of Santo Ileso. Wearing bright yellow sportswear, Los Panteros mainly use pistols, assault rifles and rocket launchers and are widely known for their addiction to forced cars and motorcycles. Players are guaranteed to encounter Los Panteros all over Santo Ileso, which will probably trigger one of the new car chase scenes in Saints Row, where the player can now crash into rival cars in Burnout style.

Idols dressed in bright neon helmets and clothing are the latest confirmed faction in Saints Row. A light satire on EDM and rave culture, Idols are said to act like a cult, but instead of worshipping a prophet or god, they worship mind-blowing electronic music. The overall aesthetic of Idols dates back to earlier games in the franchise, particularly Saints Row 3 and 4, where neon lights were an important aspect of the art style. Players may encounter idols in the Santo Ilezo nightclub, which the player will undoubtedly need to take over at some point in the Saints’ journey to completely take over the city.

Saints Row will be released on August 23, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.