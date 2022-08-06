Saints Row: Everything You Need to Know about Idols

In previous versions of the Saints Row franchise, the gang became a pop culture icon, the Boss became the president of the United States, and then they became the emperor of the Galactic Empire. Saints Row 4 left the franchise in the dark, so the newest game is a reboot of the franchise. The Saints are back on the streets, and players are joining them even before they officially become Saints again.

Of course, their coming to power will not remain without resistance. Between the Saints and their target are three gangs: Los Panteros, focused on cars and fights, militant Marshalls and anti-capitalist anarchists The Idols. Players will spend a lot of time with these gangs in Saints Row, but it might be appropriate to talk a little bit about idols.

Saints Row: Idols are more like a sect than a gang

First, it’s worth mentioning that Idols are more of a cult focused on social networks than a gang. They come together not only for the sake of territory or wealth, but also in order to destroy the system. They commit crimes for this purpose, acquiring territory and wealth. What is clear about The Idols is that they are hypocrites at best, and at worst, how many older generations imagine the modern millennial. In truth, they attract attention, just like the Saints did during their high pop culture days, just with flawed guidelines. They want to create a post-capitalist world, but it seems that none of The Idols have a plan for this. However, they have many plans for crimes, from petty thefts to explosions.

The main source of recruitment of idols are parties, raves and social networks where they spread their message, but in truth, they accept everyone and everyone, which makes them the most diverse and unbalanced gang in Santo Ileso. This can be seen by the way their enemies wield stranger weapons than their enemies, including spinning clubs that appear to be strange lightsabers. They compensate for the lack of camaraderie, like the Los Pantheros, and military training, like the Marshalls, with a huge amount, since the followers, in fact, become a legion, replacing their former identity with masks and helmets. As they move up the corporate ladder, they lose their identity even more, and the Idol Leaders are known as a Collective. What exactly they do differently is unknown.

How Idols confront Saints

As players know, each of the main characters of Saints Row (except Eli) is first associated with one of these gangs, and Kevin was a former idol before rushing with his friends to Saints. The fragments shown so far show how The Collective does not appreciate that Kevin is going to the Saints, but why exactly and how it relates to the story is still unknown. However, the Saints look like the best gang in all of Santo Ileso, and this will probably affect The Collective’s vision of their anti-capitalist society… not that they have much vision other than another rave.

Saints Row is released on August 23 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.