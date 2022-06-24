Saints Reportedly Signed De Mario Davis to extension: Fan Reaction

The New Orleans Saints have signed an updated contract with veteran midfielder Demario Davis.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates provided monetary details about the contract extension.

$2 million in incentives in 2022-2024 (maximum $6 million) His base salary will drop from $8.5 million to $8.25 million in 2023, but he adds a $250,000 training bonus, and $1 million of that salary is guaranteed.

The deal is a one-year extension, and Davis has now signed it through the 2024 season. He has the opportunity to earn $14 million in 2024 — $10 million in base salary, $2 million in roster bonuses and $2 million in incentives.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“THE MOST UNDERRATED LB IN THE LEAGUE!” wrote one excited Saints fan.

“He deserves to be the highest paid player and hopefully he will retire,” another added.

Davis, a former New York Jet and Cleveland Brown player, joined the Saints organization in 2018. During his sophomore season in New Orleans, he earned first-team All-Pro honors. The 33-year-old midfielder made 445 rebounds, 16.0 sacks and 64 starts in the first four years of his career with the Saints.

Davis will try to cement his reputation as a Saints fan favorite by having another good season in 2022.