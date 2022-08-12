Saints’ first–round pick Sends a clear message after Training Camp Fights

Trevor Penning, selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round, has already earned a good reputation during his NFL career.

The rookie striker has already been the focus of several fights at the training camp, including the one that got him kicked out of practice on Wednesday.

This turning point for the Saints’ coaching staff came after Penning got into fights at three training sessions in a row in training camp.

Although the 23-year-old linesman has already faced some consequences of his actions, he said he has no plans to give up fitness in his game.

“You just have to play smart,” Penning said Thursday, according to the team’s website. “Play physically, play my game, but be smart. I think I personally went to the whistle, played my game, and we compete. Football is physical, it’s hard. Maybe there was a couple who said: “Okay, I have to cool off.” The coaches said that. They said: “You can’t do that.” I’m like, “Okay.” Then you learn from it and get better, but I’m not going to give up the physical part of my game. I’m going to be smart with this.”

Penning said he’s heard from coaches about where he needs to draw the line with his physique, but he doesn’t plan to deviate too much from the style of play that earned him the 19th pick in this year’s draft.

“There is nothing good in football,” he added.

Penning will have a chance to take out his aggression on a non-teammate during a preseason game against the Houston Texans tomorrow night.