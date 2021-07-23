Saint Kotar Will Bring Terror to The PC From October

Saint Kotar: Expanding the list of horror titles available for computers, producer Red Martyr Entertainment announced that Saint Kotar will be available in October.

According to the information disclosed, the game will present a story shaped by the player’s choices, and apparently had its setting inspired by other titles that have become a reference in the genre, such as Silent Hill and Layers of Fear.

In case you’re curious, the production team released a new trailer that you can check out in the window below:

In addition to the PC, Saint Kotar will also receive editions for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Switch as thanks for the goal achieved in the fundraising campaign on Kickstarter, but these platforms still have no announced dates.