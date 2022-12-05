Saint Jude: a Wonderful, Bright Debut of a Producer From South London.

Saint Jude is currently engaged in a search engine battle with a lesser-known disciple of Jesus. It’s not a fight he’s winning.

When did an artist from South London, born Jude Woodhead, decide to become a saint? “It’s just a name, it doesn’t really make sense,” he replies, showing a tendency to downplay the significance of what the 22—year-old producer and singer regularly returns to, in an hour-long Zoom a few days after a performance in Peckham. Audio. “Besides, Saint Jude is the patron saint of hopeless cases, it’s kind of a joke,” he adds in the next breath.

Woodhead’s debut album, Signal, released in November, is the exact opposite of a lost cause—perhaps an understatement, but hardly an understatement. The essence of “Signal” lies in its approach to musical diversity: from the noisy weight of “Rose” to the nasal guitars of the disgruntled closer “Cancel Ghosts”, “Signal” follows a politically engaged but emotionally detached drift through a diverse soundtrack. a neighborhood embracing avant-garde, ambient and R&B.

Careless wandering in a political brawl sums up the path through the title single “No Angels”, where Woodhead masks the message against the backdrop of an aerial production and summer holidays. “You say money doesn’t matter much / You say you love your Enough people” is one of several references to gentrification, rent and the South London community that Woodhead, who was born in Forest Hill and now lives in Sydenham, makes in the album.

Despite the fact that many contemporary artists have dealt with these topics specifically from the perspective of South London — for starters, the British drill movement — Woodhead was determined to find his own way of expressing his point of view; he is usually modest about the results. “I liked the song, but I’m not sure it necessarily touches on the essence of what I was actually trying to do,” says Woodhead. “I’m a pretty political person and I wanted it to be there.” However, when he tried to compose a playlist for inspiration, he ran into a problem: “I was able to find less than 20 songs that are well written on a political theme.”

In the entire catalog of recorded music? Maybe Woodhead is looking in the wrong place. “Half of the playlist was made up by Gil Scott-Heron,” he objects. Billy Bragg and Nina Simone were also featured, as well as songs such as “Democracy” by Leonard Cohen. Whatever the case, Woodhead is not sure about the form itself: “I’m not really sure how politically effective songwriting is as a real political tool,” he says, adding that “it would be impossible to quantify what effect you’re actually dealing with the world if you have something like that.”

In his opinion, there are better ways to make your voice heard. Woodhead sent out leaflets for Jeremy Corbyn during the last election and probably would have voted for Labour again, despite the fact that he treated Keir Starmer coolly. “Since [Corbyn’s] time, I’ve been less inspired by Westminster politics and more by other forms of political change.” Woodhead’s brother works with refugees in Calais, and he’s going to join him for a month in early December. It’s a wonderful move, but Woodhead shrugs his shoulders. “You don’t want to think too much about yourself while you’re doing this. Because that’s not the point. I think it’s more like what you should be doing.

Woodhead’s interest in activism coincides with a change in his creative process. “It’s only in the last three or four years that I’ve really gotten into the spirit of collaboration,” he says, before listing his colleagues: Louis Culture and HALINA, both of whom appear on “Signal,” and the audio—visual duo Glows, who appeared on Woodhead’s 2021 EP “Bodies of Water.” The influential South London Slow Dance collective, which began its life as a magazine creator right after college, and now holds events together with the record label with which Woodhead signed a contract, binds together most of the nearby Woodhead community.

Unlike the typical bedroom producer image, Woodhead was never just a boy with a cheap synthesizer and a dream. His parents worked in the music business — his mother worked as a music librarian, and his father repaired wind instruments. He studied trumpet playing until 8th grade and grew up with Dylan Jones (PYJÆN, Ezra Collective) and Sam Jones (Nubya Garcia, Obongjayar). “I would like to do jazz,” he says, leaving the trumpet behind, frustrated by the lack of creativity in the disciplined world of classical learning. “Your ability to fuck with this is so negligible. It seemed really not that expressive.”

Woodhead has been producing for the last decade, and to his annoyance, you can find most of his stylistic progress just by googling him. “I don’t mind that it’s on the internet, it’s just under my real name.” With “Signal,” it seems that Woodhead is trying to put distance between himself and the past. But it makes sense for a sound that is shifted by necessity.

His recent performance at Peckham Audio was the second time he performed with his Saint Jude project. This is a rare occurrence for some reason. Woodhead has severe tinnitus caused by excessive exposure to loud music, which forced him to abandon his burgeoning DJ career. Hearing loss is a constant worry for experienced music lovers; it’s quite devastating for a young musician who has his whole life ahead of him.

At first glance, Woodhead’s reaction is restrained: don’t expect him to play a lot of concerts in support or go on grueling tours. “I could probably give four, five, six concerts a year, but hardly more,” he says. And don’t expect to see him on the South London music scene often. “I practically don’t go to concerts. I have headphones for air traffic control that I would use, but it’s kind of weird to go to a concert in them.”

What’s the hardest part about all this? “It’s what you least expect,” he replies. “For example, you just go out for a pint, you don’t realize that the music is very loud – it’s not like you spent the whole night on a raid — but then you come home and I’m like, “Oh shit! now my ears are ringing.” For Woodhead, smoking areas and beer gardens are quiet and loud.

Musically, this is a separate story. Listening to the explosions of the rumble in “Does” or the noise of shrapnel in “Halfway”, it is difficult to understand that it comes from a producer who is concerned about his hearing. “I like making loud music,” he says. “It’s weird to think about what I would do if I didn’t have tinnitus—maybe noise techno.” At the moment, however, he seems to be quite happy with what he has — a bright, albeit calm future.

Saint Jude’s debut album “Signal” has already been released