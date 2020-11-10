Sailor Moon stars in Bershka’s new clothing line

There are sleeves that have become iconic and Sailor Moon is one of them, Bershka’s new clothing line was inspired by the characters in this story for its most recent release.

Naoko Takeuchi’s manga does not go out of style and will come to give color to your days while enjoying the comfort. Sailor Moon and Bershka teamed up for the new clothing line created by the brand, where you will find great surprises.

Nothing like your favorite characters to accompany you in your daily activities, now you can take Sailor Moon and the Sailor Scouts wherever you go.

SAILOR MOON CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES EVERY FAN MUST HAVE

The clothing line that Bershka has just launched includes everything from sweatshirts to pants and crop tops, but also accessories such as bags, hair ornaments and for your cell phone.

Best of all, there are garments for both women and men, so any fan of this manga will be able to wear the items comfortably. The distribution of these products has only just started, so little by little it will reach more stores.

Recently, in Rex Nation we told you 12 curious facts about Sailor Moon that will surprise you.



