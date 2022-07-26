Sailor Bell and Adrian Lyles Interview: HSMTMTS, Season 3

Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series continues to pay homage to the original films during the third season. When the Wildcats go to summer camp and sing their own version of “What Time Is It?” in the Season 3 trailer, it’s safe to say there will be more than one hint in the second movie.

While many fan-favorite characters are set to return, the series also took the opportunity to add a few new faces. Maddox (Sailor Bell, new girl and Station 19) and Jet (Adrian Lyles) are two newcomers who will join the Wildcats during their stay at the camp. However, it remains to be seen whether they will be welcomed with open arms or will be seen as competitors in the production of “Cold Heart” this season.

Stars of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Sailor Bell and Adrian Lyles talk to Screen Rant about introducing their characters to the show.

Screen Rant: You’re both new to this season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. What can each of you tell us about your characters?

Sailor Bell: Maddox, my character, the heart and soul of this camp. She’s more excited than anyone to be there. This is her house. She does everything to make sure that everything is going well and that everyone is having fun. She wants to follow her little traditions.

At some point she kind of gets lost in them, but a lot of character development happens to her, because you see that she kind of becomes that person who really just wants to have fun at camp, and she meets these new people. But I think everyone will be very excited to meet Maddox and how stupid she is and just crazy about this camp.

Adrian Lyles: I would say Jet is the complete opposite of Maddy. He’s in this camp, which he clearly doesn’t want to be in, doesn’t want to talk to anyone, doesn’t want to be friends. He doesn’t want to do any business. And he seems so unapproachable, new, kind of a jerk, because I think that’s the energy he wants to radiate, because he really doesn’t want to be disturbed.

But the more he pulls out of his shell, I think people really like to see his comical, sarcastic side, which is actually trying to do everything possible to get the most out of his situation. And I think people will really love Jet when they see how all the layers are revealed.

Screen Rant: We look forward to meeting them. Which, in fact, brings me to my next question. How will the Wildcats behave? Will there be fast-forming friendships here? Maybe a little competition?

Adrian Lyles: Jet definitely scares off a lot of characters. But, without spoiling anything, I would say that Ricky is definitely Jet’s superhero this season, pulling him out of his shell and making him say, “Oh, maybe these people aren’t so bad,” you know?

Because while everyone else—they see Jet and say “stay away,” Josh sees it as more of a problem. And so he’s like, “I’m going to go and annoy this kid until he talks to me.” And I think it is… it’s going to be a very cool relationship to see the form, you know?

Sailor Bell: I would definitely say that with Adrian and me as our new characters, each individual Wildcat has a different relationship with each of us. It seems to me that each of us has our own Wildcat character, with whom we become closest and form different types of relationships with him.

So I’m just really excited that everyone will see these different types of relationships and how they unfold and all that. And also the [realism] of it all, because we all became friends quickly. And that’s how it happens in the series with different people. So I’m glad everyone will see it.

Screen Rant: Yes, I was just going to ask what this experience was like for each of you, you know? Just be on set and shoot the season…

Sailor Bell: Yes, phenomenal. I mean, I’ve never had more fun with people on set. This is the family I joined, which I was afraid to join because they were a family. But now I just want to make it bigger. Both of us. And I really, really found a family when I booked the show, and I couldn’t be more grateful or grateful for that. It was just nice and great, and I had the best time of my life.

Adrian Lyles: What I expected was frightening, to be honest. It’s one of the first things I’ve really done more in this acting style. And that’s why I was worried. I thought: “There are expectations. It’s such a powerful and successful show with such influential and successful actors and musicians.”

And I was worried, but getting there— the second I got there — I don’t think I’ve ever felt more invited and more like, “Hey, we’re a family, come and join this.