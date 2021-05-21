SAGA Will Have An Online Event to Celebrate Nerd Pride Day

SAGA: You may not even know it, but May 25 is considered Nerd Pride Day and the SAGA school has prepared a more than special online event to commemorate that date. SAGA Geek 2021 will be broadcast from 10:00 am on several of the official digital media of the largest school of games and digital art in Brazil, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

The entire event will last about eight hours in simultaneous transmissions, during which we will see several special guests and attractions of the most varied aimed at the geek audience, of course. You will be able to check conversations, Valorant gameplays, art contest, distribution of some Logitech prizes and direct interactions with the public.

Atenção nerds e geeks de todas as galáxias! Tá no ar a programação do SAGA Geek 2021. Compartilhe com a sua galera e não perca este dia épico com lives, games, arte e muitos prêmios da @LogitechG durante toda a programação do evento! — SAGA (@Escola_Saga) May 17, 2021

Are you curious about the event? So be sure to check out the detailed schedule of the SAGA Geek 2021 below:

From 10 am to 10:30 am – Rafael Nogueira, SAGA’s event coordinator and SAGA Geek presenter, will open the event by telling the public everything that will happen throughout the program.

From 10:30 am to 12:00 pm – SAGA artists and teachers, Solimar Correia and Mariana Simões, will talk about Star Wars while creating live art related to the franchise.

From 2 pm to 4 pm – Thaís Durães, voice actress for the character Sage de Valorant, and the streamers Biel França and David Tavares will face each other in the tactical FPS of Riot Games. The cool thing is that the teams will be completed with the public, and you can register for free on the event website.

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm – Chat about the Star Wars universe with Raul Sales, SAGA research and development manager and academic coordinator at AXIS, and Rodrigo Moreno, cosplayer and one of the biggest collectors of Star Wars in Brazil

From 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm – The brothers Fabio Gomes, host of the program Multiverso on Loading TV, and Patricia Gomes, host of #EntreMigas on Instagram, will talk about games, movies, series and comics that have marked and mark a generation.

From 8 pm to 10 pm – Presenter Rafael Nogueira and illustrator and SAGA professor Leonardo Marques will present the best arts related to the geek universe made by school students.

According to the CEO of SAGA, Alessandro Bomfim, the event has already become a school tradition and is in its fourth edition, this being the second that takes place entirely online. He also mentions that it is an event made from geek to geek, which ensures that your audience can take a huge advantage of the whole schedule.

For those interested in Logitech awards, just keep an eye on SAGA’s official Instagram, as they posted stories during the event with questions related to the geek universe. Those who answer correctly will already compete for the company’s products.

Other than that, you can participate in the contest #SouSAGAGeek, just post a photo on Instagram using the hashtag, marking the profile of SAGA (@escolasaga) and showing your character cosplay or your collection of pop culture items. That done, you will also be competing for Logitech awards. The winners will be announced at the 8 pm panel, so keep an eye out!