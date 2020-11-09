SAGA launches new courses for online classes

One of the largest schools of digital art and games in Brazil, SAGA is expanding its plans for the online market. With that, she starts to take live classes in her online courses in both digital computing and electronic games.

With enrollment open at www.saga.art.br, it is already possible to check the three new courses available across the country. According to Alessandro Bomfim, founder and CEO of SAGA, plans for this started as early as 2018, and since then more and more money has been invested in the initiative, which involved the occasional hiring of new employees.

“By mid-2021, we will have invested R $ 1.5 million in digital transformation that will bring students from anywhere the same quality found in our face-to-face classrooms,” explained Alessandro. “Our new curriculum will continue to prioritize the quality of teaching, the interaction between students and teachers and the preparation of students for different areas of professional activity within the creative industry, one of the fastest growing in the world”.

Despite the new online focus, SAGA continues with the Playgame and Start 5.0 face-to-face courses, which are now accompanied by Playgame 5.0, Vector Illustration and 2D Animation and Photoshop online classes: from Zero to a Complete Edition, not to mention the Free Animation and Games workshops both online and physically.



