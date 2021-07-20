SAGA: Education Network Announces Live in Celebration of 20 Years

SAGA: The School of Art, Game and Animation (SAGA) announced a live to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The event of the Brazilian education network in game development, animation and digital art will take place on the 29th of this month and will feature the participation of big names from the national industry, as well as promoting a cultural contest that will award 20 scholarships.

The big attraction will be a content panel composed of 10 artists and game developers, who will share their experiences and stories. Among them will be André Chiappetta (Tapps Games), Paulo Souza (Unreal Engine/Epic Games), Alex Rodrigues (Diorama Digital), Erick Garcia (Kinship Entertainment) and Luis Carlos Torreão de Castro (Omelete/The Enemy), as well as academic professionals and the creative market.

Those interested in participating in the cultural contest must answer a brief questionnaire on the company’s website by July 25th. The winners will be revealed during the virtual meeting, when the public will also be able to win Logitech products, in surprise activities.

Live SAGA 20 Years will take place on July 29, starting at 7 pm, on YouTube and Twitch of the training and professionalization center in games, digital art, animation, 3D and Visual Effects – VFX.