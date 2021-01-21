Safest and most technologically produced Seat Leon series

Seat’s flagship Leon has been completely renewed. The new Seat Leon 2021 series, which is stated to be the safest Seat ever produced, brings together the most advanced driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control, emergency assistant, travel assistant. Launched at Seat Authorized Dealers, the new Leon model is preparing to carry its current success to the next generation with its remarkable design, lighting, security and completely renewed infotainment systems.

The fourth generation of Seat Leon, the flagship of the Seat brand, reaching over 2.2 million sales figures with the first three generations produced to date, was offered for sale with 1.5 TSI 130 HP engine and FR equipment option. The 1.0 TSI 110 HP Style and 1.0 eTSI light-hybrid (mHEV) 110 HP DSG Style Plus options will be on sale in February. 1.5 eTSI mild-hybrid (mHEV) 150 HP DSG engine option is planned to be on sale in the second quarter of 2021.

Seat Leon 2021 innovations

The completely renewed grille and front lighting group of the Seat Leon draws attention. The LED headlights, which are positioned further back than the previous generation, give the car a deeper and more characteristic appearance. LED technology used in the headlights improves visibility by making even the darkest road visible to the driver. The hood, which is longer than the previous generation, contributes to the assertive design concept of the vehicle and increases its determined stance by supporting the hard lines at the front.

The excitement and creativity continues behind the completely renewed Seat Leon. The “Infinite LED” taillights, which extend from end to end throughout the trunk, emphasize the dynamic identity of the vehicle with its sporty trunk structure. LED lights and rear spoiler create moving lines. The welcome light that lights under the side mirrors shoots “Hola!” Reflecting the word (Hello), Leon warmly welcomes the lovers.

The car designed on the MQB Evo platform; It has a length of 4,368 mm, a width of 1,799 mm, a height of 1,456 mm, which can vary depending on the equipment, and a wheelbase of 2,686 mm. The new Leon offers a noticeably greater legroom in the rear seats thanks to its 50 mm longer wheelbase than its previous generation. Its growing dimensions make Seat’s most successful model even more useful and create more space in the rear seat area.

While the aesthetics of the exterior design make the New Leon more remarkable, aerodynamically, the drag coefficient has been improved by approximately 8 percent compared to the previous generation.

Seat Leon 2021 interior design and equipment features

The evolutionary theme in the completely renewed Seat Leon’s design is also noticeable in the interior. Functionality, minimalism and elegance immediately catch the eye in driver and passenger oriented design. The 10.25 ″ digital instrument panel gives a feeling of lightness and “floating” with the help of decorative trims that surround it and continue over the front doors. Everything inside the cabin is ergonomically flawless and designed to increase passenger comfort inside.

The protagonist of the interior is a completely renewed 10 inch touch screen infotainment system. The screen, in which the number of physical buttons is reduced, provides perfect interaction with the passengers. The interface of the screen, which was designed in a “diagonal” manner inspired by Diagonal, the important street of Barcelona, ​​was created in the new digital laboratory of Seat, the leader of its class.

Another important feature of the completely renewed Leon is the interior lighting. The surrounding “Multi-Color Intelligent LED Ambient Lighting” continues along the entire console and doors. In addition to being a decorative ambient light, it also provides a number of important functions such as blind spot detection, exit warning, lane tracking assistant.

The new Seat Leon is Seat’s first model with complete connectivity. With Full Link technology, users can also access their digital lives using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Thus, users can easily access their contact lists, music or navigation system on the phone.

Thanks to the “Emergency Call System (e-Call)”, the built-in eSIM brings the vehicle to a whole new level of safety by communicating directly with the emergency service in case of an accident. In addition to the emergency call, the system also offers the opportunity to send important data in the vehicle such as vehicle location, engine type, vehicle color or number of passengers to emergency services.

Seat Leon 2021 safety features

The new Seat Leon was awarded five stars in safety tests conducted by Euro NCAP. The automobile offers a combination of highly advanced support systems. It brings together a number of new advanced driving assist systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Emergency Assist, Semi-Autonomous Travel Assistant, Lane Keeping Assist. In addition to the front, side and curtain airbags, the “Central Front Airbag” as the 7th airbag is standard in all equipment of the vehicle.

Travel Assistant, utilizing the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with stop-and-go feature and Lane Keeping Assistant supported up to 210 km / h, promises a semi-autonomous driving with throttle, brake and steering control by actively keeping the vehicle in the middle of the lane and adjusting its speed according to the flow of traffic. If the vehicle detects that the driver has left the steering wheel for more than 15 seconds, it gives audible and visual warnings. If the driver continues to be unresponsive for a certain period of time, the Emergency Driving Assistant working integrated with this system can take control of the vehicle and stop Leon completely.

A new addition to Leon’s security package is the Exit Warning, which works with the Blind Spot Detection System and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. This system recognizes the obstacles next to it thanks to its sensors as soon as the doors of the vehicle are opened and warns the driver and passengers with the ambient light inside the doors.

Seat Leon 2021 trim levels

The new Leon will initially be offered in 3 different trim levels: Style, Style Plus and FR. The comfort-oriented Xcellence equipment package will be available in the second quarter of 2021.

Standard 16 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, EcoLED Headlights and Rear Lights, Turn Sensitive LED Front Fog Lights, Electrically Adjustable and Heated Side Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, Automatic Air Conditioning, Front and Rear LED Reading Lights, LED Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Keyless Operation System, Multifunction Leather Steering Wheel, 8.25 ″ Touchscreen Color Screen Multimedia System, Driver and Passenger Height Settings, Front Assist, Lane Keeping Assist (LKS) and Emergency Call System (e-Call) It is among the prominent features.

In the Style Plus package, in addition to the Style equipment, Three-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Temperature Controlled Rear Middle Ventilation Duct and Backlit USB-C Outlets are offered. Visually Dark Tinted Rear Windows are added; On the technology front, the Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging Unit and Full Link Technology stand out among other features.

In the FR equipment package that gives the car a sportier character, 17-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Full LED Lens Headlights, “Infinite LED” Rear Lights, Dynamic LED Rear Signals and “Hola” Welcome Light under the Side Mirrors, Dark Tinted Rear Windows, Electrically Adjustable , Heated and Foldable Side Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Three-zone Automatic Air Conditioning and Temperature Controlled Rear Central Ventilation Channel, 10.25 inch Digital Instrument Panel, Monochrome LED Ambient Lighting, 10 ‘Touch Color Screen Multimedia System, Chrome Exhaust Look Rear Diffuser, FR logo on the tailgate, Driving Profile Selection, leather-covered door panel in the interior, sports seats with red stitched seat upholstery and leather steering wheel with FR logo.

All gasoline engines in the new Leon consist of turbocharged TSI engine options. The 1.0 liter engine options have 110 hp manual gear and 7-speed DSG automatic gear options. The 1.5-liter petrol engines are offered with 130 hp manual gearbox and 150 hp 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

All of the automatic gear options are equipped with a mild-hybrid (mHEV) technology with a 48V Li-Ion battery and generator. This system, called eTSI, which provides improvement in fuel consumption and emission values, is activated to provide support to the vehicle during take-off. When the appropriate conditions are met, the engine is enabled to run through the alternator during stop-and-go. The vehicle also does not consume fuel by completely turning off the gasoline engine while driving under appropriate conditions, and can only travel in free driving mode when the electric motor is on. In this way, it is aimed to reduce fuel consumption and emission values.

The 1.5-liter engines also feature Active Cylinder Management (ACT) to maximize efficiency. Under certain driving conditions, the engine runs with only two cylinders to reduce fuel consumption.