Safari changes its security protocols

Apple is putting additional walls between your browsing data and Google in iOS 14.5. Technology company from Cupertino is preparing to redirect Google’s Safe Browsing service through its own servers.

Apple’s Fraudulent Website Alert feature has long worked with Google’s Safe Browsing database to protect Safari users from phishing scams, but starting with iOS 14.5, Apple will proxy through its own servers to limit the amount of information Google can receive from you.

Apple is believed to limit the risk of information leaks

According to the MacRumors report, the database provides Safari with a list of websites with suspected phishing and malware. Every time you visit a web page, Safari will compare the URL against the list from Google, and when it detects a match, it will alert you that you are about to put your computer at risk.

Like Chrome and Firefox, Safari uses Google’s Safe Browsing Update API, which encrypts the full URL using a 32-bit hash prefix. This way, Google never knows the website you are trying to visit, but it can still collect information such as IP address.

Additionally, with iOS 14.5, Apple is thought to be able to limit the risk of information leakage by using a proxy through its own servers.

Finally, let’s point out that this change is just one of the privacy-focused updates to iOS 14.5. As you know, another important feature is Apple’s Application Tracking Transparency, which requires applications to ask your permission to track you on other applications and websites.