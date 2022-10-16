Sadio Mane Quits Due to Liverpool’s Poor Form, Says Virgil van Dijk

Many people assume that Sadio Mane’s departure to Bayern Munich is the reason that Liverpool do not meet their usual standards this season, but Virgil van Dijk does not think so.

This summer, after six successful years at Anfield, Mane decided to leave in favor of a new challenge with the Bundesliga champions.

Jurgen Klopp said the club did not want to lose the Senegalese, but knew for a while that he planned to leave the club at the end of the 2021/22 season.

This meant they could plan his departure, as players like Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez would come to the club for a lot of money this year.

However, Liverpool have struggled for form since Mane’s departure, leading to obvious theories that they lack Mane in attack.

“It’s funny, but I don’t think it’s a personal matter,” Van Dijk told Sky Sports when the offer was made to him.

“Obviously Sadio was a massive player for us, but he wanted to leave, we didn’t want to let him go.

“The players came to us. Luis Diaz, outstanding. Darwin will learn how we really want to defend from the front, and how important it is when we have the ball and when we don’t.

“In this case, it takes a little time, but I don’t think that’s the exact reason why we’re not performing.”

In a conversation with former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp, Van Dijk asked even more why, in his opinion, the Reds have not yet reached the standards they have set in recent seasons.

They are already 13 points behind Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s meeting of the two teams at Anfield, having won only two of eight Premier League matches this season.

The Dutchman says he has “no idea” why Liverpool have endured such a difficult start to the campaign, but still believes they will eventually fix everything.

“A tough start. It’s hard to find a direct reason for this,” Van Dijk continued.

“It could be a few things, but I have no idea why exactly, and it makes no sense for us to think about why these games didn’t go the way we wanted.

“We want to improve it now, and for that we have to work every day in training, fight for every yard in games and try to win them.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, and I feel and still think we’ll be there because we have the quality of the players.

“We will continue to work, we will continue to improve, and hopefully we can make a difference.”

Defeating the champions would be a good start!