Sad Sherlock Theory Shows That All of Holmes’ Cases Were Fake

Sherlock followed the Great Detective through many cases in modern London, but theory suggests that all his cases were fake and were created by someone close to him to protect him. Few literary characters have achieved such popularity and success as Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, which has undergone countless adaptations and reinterpretations since its debut in “A Study in Crimson” in 1887, even holding the world record among the literary characters most portrayed in movies and cinema. The history of television. The complex status of the rights to the character has allowed many artists to make various adaptations of Sherlock Holmes and his many cases, and among them the BBC’s Sherlock.

Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, Sherlock is a television series that aired from 2010 to 2017 on the BBC, with a total of four seasons, one mini-episode and one special episode. Sherlock brought the Great Detective to modern London, adapting the character, his cases and the most famous characters from Conan Doyle’s stories to a modern setting. “Sherlock” was led by Benedict Cumberbatch as the chief detective and Martin Freeman as his friend and partner John Watson, who were joined by Gatiss as Sherlock’s brother, Mycroft Holmes, and Andrew Scott as Sherlock’s nemesis Jim Moriarty, which made the series one of the most interesting. and successful film adaptations of the Great Detective of recent years.

Although Sherlock made many changes to the characters and their cases to adapt them to the modern world and give them uniqueness, he remained true to some of the most important aspects of the character, such as his struggle to communicate and his drugs. use, although in the novels he was never a drug addict. This particular detail, which was mentioned in “Sherlock” a couple of times, has given way to a theory that suggests that all his cases were fake in order to keep him from using drugs.

Theory: Mycroft falsified all of Sherlock’s cases to keep him off drugs

Sherlock has given way to a couple of interesting theories about the detective and his relationships with other characters, such as the infamous Johnlock theory, but one particularly sad theory suggests that all the cases shown in the series were organized by none other than Mycroft Holmes. In Sherlock, it is mentioned that Mycroft Holmes has great influence in the British government, even though he is said to hold a “minor position” in it, so he had access to many, many resources, as can be seen from the rare cases when he helped. his brother came out. It was also shown that Mycroft was just as or even more intelligent than his famous brother, and although they did not have a close relationship, he could go to extreme measures to keep his brother from drugs.

The theory suggests that John Watson was actually an actor hired by Mycroft to implement his plan, and some viewers confirm this by pointing out that after Sherlock jumped off the roof of the hospital in the “Reichenbach Fall”, John checked Sherlock’s wrist for a pulse, and not his neck, showing that he might not have been a real doctor. Another detail that supposedly “confirms” the theory is that John was seen at the clinic only once, and he fell asleep while working, leaving his patients to another doctor.

Problems with tampering with Sherlock’s files

Although it is not true that Mycroft Holmes had great power and access to many places, people and much more, and although it is possible that he could come up with something complicated to protect his brother, some important details play against the theory. For example, if Mycroft falsified all of Sherlock’s cases so that his brother would have fun and not use drugs, it means that he had to pay a lot more people to play along with him than just John Watson, including the entire Scotland Yard team and even Jim Moriarty, and it’s unlikely that he had that much power (and money). Sherlock’s fake deeds will also greatly fail the character on a very deep level, because it is absolutely unbelievable that he, being a genius and paying attention to even the smallest details, never realized that everything was a lie. This theory about Sherlock may give a different perspective on the series, but it has many drawbacks that do not make it possible.