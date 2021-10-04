Sad News, Veteran Actor Nam Moon Chul Dies Of Cancer

Veteran actor Nam Moon Chul has passed away at the age of 50.

The news was delivered directly by his agency through an official statement released on Monday (04/10).

The agency conveys:

“This is Management BK, the agency of actor Nam Moon Chul.

Nam Moon Chul passed away from a chronic illness at 6:20 p.m. KST on October 4, 2021.

He died at the age of 50 after being diagnosed with colon cancer and battling the disease.

His morgue is located in Room 10 of the funeral hall of the Ilsan Hospital National Health Insurance Service. The funeral procession will take place at 06:30 KST on October 6 (Wednesday).

Management BK will remember his passion for acting.

We hope that you will extend your condolences to him.”