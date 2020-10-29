Sad news has arrived for Far Cry 6!

Far Cry 6, one of Ubisoft’s big-budget games, was shortly before its release. The game was normally scheduled to be released on February 18, 2021. During the pandemic period, many game developers have to work from their homes and this affects the production processes of the games.

Far Cry 6 has been postponed to a time after April 1

Far Cry 6 was originally due to be released on February 18, 2021, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ubisoft allowed its employees to continue their work from home. This situation slowed down the development of the game. This situation started to get even more complicated as Ubisoft could not predict how long the pandemic period will last.

Rainbow Six Quarantine was also affected by this situation. Ubisoft did not clearly share the release date of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine. Both games were postponed to a date after April 1, 2021.



