Sad news has arrived for Cyberpunk 2077!

Cyberpunk 2077, which has been developed by CD Projekt Red for a long time, is expected by many players. Unfortunately, Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed, according to a statement made by CD Projekt Red on Twitter today.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been postponed to 10 December 2020

The explanation of CD Projekt Red is as follows:

“Hello everyone, today we have decided to postpone Cyberpunk 2077 to December 10th, 21 days ahead of its release date. You probably have a lot of emotions and thoughts in your mind. First and foremost, accept our humble apologies. Right now, the biggest challenge for us is to bring the game to current and older generations at the same time, which means that we are increasing the game to 9 different platforms and testing them.

(These platforms are listed as Xbox One / X, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 / Pro, PS5, PC, Stadia)

During this time, we work from home. In Cyberpunk 2077, we need to make sure everything works well and every release is running smoothly. You can say that our team cannot make a change in such a huge game in 21 days, but this is not a realistic approach, they can. Some of you may say that the game has reached Gold status in the past few weeks. Gold status means that the game is ready, complete and all content is complete. This doesn’t mean we stop working on the game and raise the quality bar. On the contrary, this gives the advantage that there is no first day update later. We feel we have a great game and it will be a game you will fall in love with.

Yours, Adam Badowski and Marcin Iwinski “

What do you think about this postponement? You can tell us in the comments.



