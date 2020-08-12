Sad news for the sale of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, which was introduced yesterday and admired many users with its features, will upset many users for its sale. Introduced with the Redmi K30 Ultra model in memory of Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary, the Mi 10 Ultra has become a model that many users cannot buy.

Because the market restriction imposed by the firm on this model has ended the hopes of millions of potential users. Both models introduced with the decision taken will meet with users in only one country market.

Sad decision for the sale of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra

China was chosen as the only sales country for the Mi 10 Ultra, which came before users with its very high performance hardware and a camera that can zoom 120x. The Chinese company will sell its 10-year model only to its own citizens. However, the Redmi K30 Ultra also faces the same restriction.

As a result of the restriction stated in the statement made for the sale of Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra by an authorized name from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi and Redmi models will not be released to the global market. In fact, after the introduction of the models, many users said that they liked the models and stated that they were considering buying.

If we remember the features of the models introduced yesterday, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra features a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 48 Megapixel + 12 Megapixel + 48 Megapixel + 20 Megapixel rear camera and 20 Megapixel front camera. It also has 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of storage. With a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh, the model has 120W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse charging support.

In the Redmi K30 Ultra features, 6.67-inch AMOLED 120 Hz screen, Dimensity 1000 Plus processor shows itself. The camera has 48 Megapixel + 13 Megapixel + 5 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel installation and a 20 Megapixel front camera. Along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage show itself. The model with a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh has 33W fast charging support.



