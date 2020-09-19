Sad news arrives for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077, developed by Cd Projekt Red, won the appreciation of many gamers, and a short time before the release of the game, a news that will upset the players. The system requirements published the other day were also well received by the players.

Cyberpunk 2077 story may not be long

Cyberpun 2077’s senior designer Patrick K. Mills announced in a Twitch stream that the game’s main story will be shorter than the Witcher 3. According to Patrick, most players played the Witcher 3 long, but very few actors saw the end of the story. That’s why they have received feedback from many players in this direction.

Patrick said in his statement that they keep the main story short by thinking about the actors, and that they do not want to bore the actors by extending the story. Because many players tried to see the end of the game for a long time while playing The Witcher 3, but many of them failed due to the length of the main story. Patrick also explained that there is a lot of side quests and content to be done in the game. One of the other things they are planning is that they are trying to keep the number of DLCs in Cyberpunk 2077 higher than in Witcher 3.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit the shelves on November 19, 2020 for PC, PS4 and XBOX. The game will come for the next generation consoles after a while.




