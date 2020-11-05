Sad news about Sony Xperia 10 II Plus

Sony, which regained momentum in the smartphone market and attracted the attention of many users, set new targets. Focusing on 5G technology, the company canceled the Sony Xperia II Plus model.

Sony Xperia 10 II Plus model shelved

With the spread of 5G technology, many smartphone manufacturers, especially Samsung, Huawei and Apple, focused their targets on this technology. 5G technology, which started to take place in middle class phones, started to be among the reasons preferred by users.

The Xperia 10 II, developed by Sony, did not come with 5G technology, causing it to lag behind its competitors. That’s why the company, which turned its goal to 5G technology, shelved the Xperia 10 II Plus model.

The Xperia 10 II Plus model, which appears in the ECC database with the code XQ-AQ52 / 53, would be released with a Snapdragon 720 processor. It is not yet clear which model the company will launch instead of the Xperia 10 II Plus model and what the name will be.

The device, which will be released instead of the Xperia 10 II Plus model, is expected to use a Snapdragon 750G processor.



