Sad improvement for iPhone 12 Mini battery life!

Apple, which will introduce new iPhone models on October 13, aims to make an ambitious introduction to the market as usual. With so little time left until the launch date, leaks continue to come about products. The names of the 12 families, which will consist of four models in total, are iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. The smallest model of the family, the iPhone 12 Mini, can upset those who wait with the battery time.

iPhone 12 Mini battery life may be worse than iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 model, the smallest of the iPhone family introduced last year, offered a good battery time. According to information leaked by a user named @PineLeaks on Twitter, iPhone 12 models will have at least 10 percent more battery capacity. Considering the future of the 5G feature, Apple officials seem to balance the increasing battery consumption in this way.

https://t.co/0tUq8jA5BS Digital and Optical Zoom will be getting a massive boost this year. The standard iPhone 12 will completely rely on software for this, still. You will get an significantly extended digital zoom, both quality and distance wise. — Pine (@PineLeaks) October 11, 2020

iPhone 12 Pro models are expected to have a battery life of at least 1 hour longer than their counterparts. However, the iPhone 12 Mini may upset those who wait with its battery time. According to the leaks, the Mini model with a 5.4-inch screen will have worse battery life compared to the iPhone 11. The Mini model, which will especially be preferred by those who do not like big screens, can create a question mark in mind with its battery time.

If we briefly touch on the features of the iPhone 12 Mini, the phone is expected to come with an OLED screen. In addition, 120 Hz support may be exclusive to Pro models only. The phone, which will come with Apple’s 5 nm A14 processor, aims to offer high performance. In addition to all this, the iPhone 12 Mini is expected to have a battery capacity of 2,227 mAh.



