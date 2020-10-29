Sackboy: A Big Adventure Won’t Disappoint on PS4

This title starring the Little Big Planet star was announced as a PS5 exclusive, but will also be released in the current generation.

New consoles are just around the corner, and while Sony initially announced a number of titles as PS5 exclusive products, they will eventually release versions for their current system as well. They are games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon: Forbidden West or Sackboy: An adventure in a big way. Ned Waterhouse, from Sumo Digital, spoke about this title in an interview with IGN. In his words, the PS4 version will be up to the task and will not disappoint those who choose it.

“When it comes to the PlayStation 4 version of this game, I don’t think anyone will be disappointed to buy this version. For me and for the team it was really important to be on this platform, because we wanted as many people as possible to have the opportunity to try it out ”. You have also pointed out the advantages of the new system below. “The new console is more powerful, it has more functionalities, which has allowed us to improve the graphics and take advantage of the SSD”, not to mention the adaptation to the DualSense and its haptic technology.

A new adventure for Sackboy

Sackboy: An adventure in a big way is a funny platform game starring one of the most iconic characters created by Media Molecule. Little Big Planet, a saga of side scrolling platforms, bet on creativity, like almost all the productions of this studio. For this unprecedented adventure, however, development has fallen on the shoulders of Sumo Digital, which takes the baton from Media Molecule to offer a different product.

Although it will be a launch game for PS5, PS4 players will be able to try it before in Spain, as it will go on sale on November 12. The console, for its part, will not land on European territory until November 19. Players will be able to upgrade their copy of PS4 to the next console for free.



