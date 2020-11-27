Sackboy: A Big Adventure: video compares PS4 vs PS5

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was released on November 12 for PS4 and PS5 and the Digital Foundry channel compared the game versions, including the PS4 Pro and PS4 base, to show the difference in performance between Sony consoles.

Obviously, the PS5 performed better. Highlight for the frame rate (60 fps) that remains unchanged at all times. The PS4 and PS4 Pro versions, on the other hand, showed a drop during animations or moments where there are many elements on the screen. In terms of resolution, the PS5 runs the game at 1800p, the PS4 Pro at 1080p and the PS4 at 720p.

In relation to the graphics, the difference is not quite stark. The PlayStation 5 version brings a higher level of detail and faster rendering. On PS4 Pro, the difference is little, almost imperceptible, but there is a slowness to render the elements of the scenery. In normal PlayStation 4, the game features more pixelated graphics and a noticeable delay in this same rendering.

Interestingly, some elements of the scenarios were removed in the PS4 and PS4 Pro version. There are several moments when the character goes through a kind of vegetation that is only present in the PS5 version (as shown in the image below).

You can check out the full test of the comparison of Sackboy: A Big Adventure in the video below:



