Sackboy: a big adventure, showing its innovations

The design director of the title shows the game in detail accompanying the gameplay with a narration with voices in Spanish.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is one of the launch games for PS5. In addition to a version for PS4, the new three-dimensional platform adventure of the famous character (known as LittleBigPlanet) will arrive this November without loading times to PS5 full of levels, challenges and jumps from the hand of Sumo Digital, who has been commissioned development. Its design director has commented in a new video (dubbed into Spanish) what we can expect from the game.

60 FPS on PS4 and PS5, multiplayer mode, secrets in each level …

Ned Waterhouse, in charge of the design of Sackboy: A Great Adventure, explains how the character’s controls have been redesigned to make him feel precise, comfortable and agile to meet the quality standards of the platform genre. Therefore, they decided that yes or yes the game had to move at 60 frames per second; something that remains on both PS4 and PS5.

Likewise, they have wanted to equip the controls with new techniques and skills so that everyone can choose how to overcome the challenges. To this must be added a varied world to explore. “No two worlds are the same,” he declares. There are secrets and a multitude of things to do in each level, beyond reaching the end. Sackboy: An adventure in a big way is also a game with cooperative mode so that we can play with other users in multiplayer modes both at home and online.

“We have created what we think is a great platform experience; an experience that fans are going to love as soon as they can try it, ”he promises.

Sackboy: Big Adventure will be released on November 12 for PS4 and PS5 in both physical and digital formats. European users who want to enjoy the new adventure of the character on PlayStation 5 will have to wait until November 19, when the console will hit stores for 499 euros in the model with a disc reader and 299 euros in the solution without a reader Of discs.



