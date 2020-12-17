Sackboy: A Big Adventure Gets Online Multiplayer

The new Sumo Digital video game from the LittleBigPlanet franchise adds online mode and 10 new levels for free.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, the new Sumo Digital platform based on the popular LittleBigPlanet franchise that arrived last month on both PS4 and PS5, finally welcomes the long-awaited multiplayer mode, a new feature that adds to the adventure main and that was already announced at the time of its availability in the future. Well, the online mode of Sackboy: An adventure in a big way is now available as a free update in both versions along with other novelties such as cross play and cross save between both versions or up to 10 new levels.

Cross play and cross save between PS4 and PS5

And it is that together with the online multiplayer mode, the much demanded cross play or cross play is added, a new functionality that allows players on both consoles to play with each other without any problem. To all this we must also add the arrival of cross save or cross save, so that those who have their game on PS4 and want to continue it on PS5, will be able to pass the game from one console to another without any setback.

In addition, Sumo Digital also adds up to 10 new levels, 2 in each of the 5 worlds, levels specially designed for team play. In this sense, Ned Waterhouse, design director of the studio, has also revealed that there will be a large number of movements in this mode, with which to help or annoy the other players that they can unlock with the “collectibles” or in the bubbles of prize.

Cooperative levels include rewards for different scores that players can win or lose as a team. “To earn more points, use the double-score multipliers wisely,” says Waterhouse, who has detailed that by returning to single-player mode, progress will carry over to local play, so they will be able to keep the precious orbs of the dreamers. .

Sackboy: A Great Adventure is now available on both PS4 and PS5; don’t miss our detailed analysis through the following link.



