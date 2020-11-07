Sackboy: A Big Adventure Delays Multiplayer on PS5

Sumo Digital decides to delay the multiplayer features of Sackboy: A Big Adventure at the end of the year. It will have cross game and save.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure on PS5 and PS4 will not have multiplayer features at launch. This has been communicated by the company through an entry on the official PlayStation blog. Sumo Digital promises that it will arrive via update at the end of the year.

With the update, we will see the arrival of two demanded features: on the one hand, the cross-game system, which will allow us to play with PS4 and PS5 players regardless of which console we do it on. On the other hand, transferring the saved files from the current one to the next generation.

“We have made the difficult decision to delay full multiplayer functionality in Sackboy: A Grand Adventure,” began Ned Waterhouse, design director at the studio. “The team has been working to make sure that online is the best experience that can be for our players, so we just need a little more time to do it correctly so you can fully enjoy it with your friends or family,” he concludes.

Instead, on launch day you will be able to play in local cooperative with 2 to 4 players. Sackboy: An adventure in a big way will arrive in our country on November 12. If you are one of those who have decided to make the leap to PS5, you will have to keep your copy at home until November 19, the day on which the first units of the fifth generation of PlayStation will be marketed.

Sackboy debuts in the new generation

Although it does not do it from the hand of its creators, Sackboy will debut in the new generation as an intergenerational title. From Sumo Digital they promise 60 frames per second on both PS4 and PS5, in addition to “a lot” of secrets for the levels. “No two worlds are the same,” declared Waterhouse a few weeks ago.

In MeriStation we have already analyzed the console. You can read our final impressions at this link.



