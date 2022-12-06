Sacha Baron Cohen Took The Moment to Criticize Kanye West in The Classic “Borat” Style, Calling Him “Too Anti-Semitic”

Kanye West can criticize everyone, but Sacha Baron Cohen fried him. The series “Borat” is one of the most iconic, in which the main character goes to America for cultural knowledge, for the benefit of Kazakhstan. But the film was also sharply criticized for its anti-Semitic views. However, Cohen was greatly appreciated for his performance.

Meanwhile, West saw the end of his extended contract with Adidas due to his anti-Semitic comments. The artist caused a storm when he tweeted “Death con 3 to the Jewish people”, continuing to defend his opinion. Now, responding to the comments, Cohen ridiculed Ye at the Kennedy Center Awards ceremony.

How Sacha Baron Cohen Took Kanye West as Borat

There were many stars at the Kennedy Center Awards ceremony in 2022, but Sacha Baron Cohen stood out among them. During his performance, the actor directed his inner Borat to mock Ye and former Donald Trump. Referring to Ye’s anti-Semitic remarks, Cohen said: “Your Kane. He tried to move to Kazakhstan and even tried to change his surname to Kazakhstan-Ye West. But we said no. He’s too anti-Semitic even for us.” The actor also mentioned the Trump presidency, linking it to the strengthening of anti-Semitic sentiments in America recently.

The actor was supposed to honor the memory of the band U2, which he called “MeToo”. The cameras were also planning to film President Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, who witnessed the event when Cohen asked: “Where are you, Mr. Trump?” He ended his speech by addressing the current president: “I want to please you with my mouth.” Other people attending the U2 event included George Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant and Tanya Leon.

The last time we saw Borat in the image was in 2020. Cohen creatively found a way to connect the plot of the film with the current political scenario and statements of E.

What do you think of Cohen's roast? Perhaps the actor could make a plot out of this for the next Borat film.