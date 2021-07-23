Sabrina’s Dark World: series to be continued in the comics

Sabrina’s Dark World: The Shadow World of Sabrina series, canceled by Netflix, will get a comic book sequel by Archie Comics, the original publisher. The information was shared by creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who still showed hope of bringing back the live-action version to the small screen and a potential crossover with Riverdale.

Titled The Occult World of Sabrina, the story will begin immediately after the final events of the streaming adaptation. The release is scheduled for later this year and will show in its first arc how the world was after the character’s departure.

Additionally, Archie Comics announced that the original saga, called Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, will win part 9 with the same creators on October 13th — 4 years after the last magazine. This series started in 2014 and had 8 episodes so far — with the last issue in 2017.

“Bringing Sabrina, her family and friends to life on the Netflix screen was a dark dream come true, and I couldn’t be more proud of our four seasons. best homecoming I could have asked for,” he commented in an interview with Deadline.