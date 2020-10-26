Sabrina’s Dark World: check out the history of season 4

This Monday (26), Netflix released the first official trailer for the fourth season of Sabrina’s Dark World (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in the original).

In addition, the streaming service also announced that the latest episodes of the series will be available from December 31, 2020. “We never faced a danger like this; there is another war brewing,” says Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) in the video .

Check out the full trailer:

The 4th and final season of Sabrina’s Dark World will close with eight episodes. According to what has been presented so far, during the end of the series the Eldritch Terrors will arrive in Greendale. From there, the coven will fight against each one of them, until they reach the void (The Void) – the end of all things. Appropriate, isn’t it?

And while the witches prepare for a war that can start at any time, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) wants to win back the heart of his beloved Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka). Won’t it be too late?

In addition to the names already mentioned, the final cast will also include Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Richard Coyle.

The production, created and developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the name behind such hits as Riverdale, debuted in October 2018 on the Netflix streaming platform. The series managed to draw public attention because of all the supernatural elements inserted in the plot.

Even though the celebrations for the New Year are out there, the 4th season of Sabrina’s Dark World, which unfortunately is also the last, will arrive on Netflix on December 31st.



