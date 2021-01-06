Sabrina’s Dark World: cast virtually meets to say goodbye

The series Sabrina’s Dark World (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, in the original) launched its last season on December 31, 2020 and, on Monday (4), Netflix released a video in which the cast appears saying goodbye to the public and also recalling several important moments of the production.

“We are here to go a little deeper in our filming of Sabrina’s Dark World”, presents Kiernan Shipka, interpreter of the protagonist Sabrina Spellman. She also claims that she learned a lot during the time she was participating in the series.

Then, other members of the main cast such as Jaz Sinclair and Gavin Leatherwood take the opportunity to give their testimonies about the time when they participated in the filming, highlighting the importance of production in their artistic development.

Check out:

Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the same as Riverdale, Sabrina’s Dark World is centered on a very famous character from the Archie Comics comics, also played previously by Melissa Joan Hart.

The production follows her misadventures while trying to understand more about her own origin. Several characters are introduced in this context, such as Madam Satan (played by Michelle Gomez) and Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson), who also report their personal experiences in the video released by Netflix.

According to actress Tati Gabrielle, interpreter of Prudence, the various special effects of the series made her imagine several things, encouraging her creativity. “The love we put into the series, you [the audience] returned,” she said.

Most of the cast members took the opportunity to thank the opportunity to participate in the episodes and also to the audience. In this way, everyone says goodbye to Sabrina’s Dark World, which, over the course of four seasons, has brought entertainment to all viewers.

All of them are available on Netflix.