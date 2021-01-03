Sabrina’s Aunts Cameo Keeps a Secret

As Sabrina Spellman’s infernal doppelganger Sabrina Morningstar discovers the friendly and welcoming faces she encounters in an alternate dimension are far more sinister than she initially thought in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Earning Salem’s trust in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Morningstar uncovers the truth about this dimension: Everyone within is a loyal servant of the Void, hiding their true and monstrous appearances.

Sensing that Morningstar and Salem are trying to escape, Hilda and Zelda’s comedy reveal themselves as agents of the Void in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina after eating both of their surrogates and causing their faces to contort in demonic shapes.

Morningstar and Salem flee for their lives through the sets, using only the cat’s secret powers as a supernatural terror that alters reality and helps them escape.

Of all the twists and turns of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the best was actually saved for last. What was featured as a fourth wall-breaking cameo turned out to be one of the series’ most shocking moments as the family comedy.

The aunts were revealed as hungry demons working for the total annihilation of reality. And with Sabrina Morningstar and Salem trapped in a nightmare version of their world, this plot twist sets the stage for the finale of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.



