Sabrina: Part 5 had to be a crossover with Riverdale!

Sabrina’s final season has just been released on Netflix. But basically, a part 5 was well planned in crossover with Riverdale.

The fans are all feeling disappointment. There won’t be a Season 5 for Sabrina on Netflix. However, a somewhat special season was in the pipeline. She was to be a crossover with another very hot series: Riverdale. But that will never see the light of day.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told his Twitter account that a season 5 was well planned. And this one had to be epic. Because a project was underway: to crossover with another series that is none other than Riverdale. Another hit from Netflix.

So he wrote: “The fourth season of Sabrina is our best yet and the fifth season would have been amazing… Too bad. It will be followed in the pages of the comic now. So we can feel a lot of disappointment in his words.

And that is understandable. Because since 2014, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, writes the comics of Sabrina. This one was then on Netflix. So from now on, to have the continuation of the witch’s adventures it will be necessary to go to bookstores. Because the author does not intend to stop there.

SABRINA: THE LIBRARY SUITE

Because yes, the writer posted on his Twitter account, the cover of the next volume. And this one is called “The Witches of Riverdale are Coming …” So a kind of two worlds face-to-face could happen. And this is going to be really epic.

It must be said that the two series are very linked. Sabrina lives in Greendale. And this village is just past the Sweetwater River from Riverdale. The adolescents are therefore neighbors. And already in season 3 we found characters from both series.

Sabrina was sent with her cousin Ambrose to the estate of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), a character from Riverdale! But for more details it will therefore be necessary to read the next volume of the comic book. Because the series ends with its season 4. Sad news for all fans!



