Sabrina: leading characters from the 90s are back!

Two iconic characters from the 90s are back in the Sabrina series on Netflix! We’ll give you more details. Characters from the original ’90s series are making a comeback in Sabrina!

This December 31, Netflix will unveil the 4th season of The New Adventures of Sabrina. In fact, this season will be the last.

But to finish in style, Netflix has planned a nice surprise for fans of the original series. Indeed characters from the series of the 90s will make an appearance in the 4th season of Sabrina.

They are indeed the two actresses Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick! The two women thus find their former characters. Namely Aunts Zelda and Hilda!

A very nostalgic sequence that promises to bring tears to the biggest fans of the series! Take out the tissues.

SABRINA: THE RETURN OF ZELDA AND HILDA

Thus, the Netflix platform unveiled the big news on social networks. The interpreters of aunts Zelda and Hilda will indeed make an appearance in the series Sabrina.

It is not yet clear which episode this is. But in the footage revealed, Kiernan Shipka is discovered to run into Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick, whom she does not seem to recognize.

“But where have you been? They ask then casually. “You are finally here. Where have you been We were freaking out! We can hear them say.

Besides, it’s unclear if the two women are back for the season 4 teaser or if they will make a real appearance in Sabrina.

In any case, the last season of the series promises to be explosive! And the show’s official account says Aunts Zelda and Hilda won’t be the only ones back.

To find out, you will have to log in on December 31 to discover season 4 of the series! Case to be continued.



