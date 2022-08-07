Sabrina Ionescu made WNBA history on Saturday night

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu continues to surprise with her third season.

On Saturday, former No. 1 pick and protégé Kobe Bryant became the first player in WNBA history to score more than 500 points, 200 assists and 200 rebounds in a single season.

An assist in the first quarter — that’s what secured her success:

Recently, Ionescu has been lighting up the city with her effective shots and triple-doubles. Just four days ago, she scored 31 points in a crushing victory over LA Sparks.

Now she continues to strengthen her status as one of the most interesting young hoopers in The World.

Ionescu will try to make this evening even more memorable by holding another grand game against Sky Diggins and Mercury.