S7 changed shape: Vivo S7t features and price

Vivo introduced a new version of the S7 model, which it introduced in August, in China. Trying to strengthen in the mid-segment smart phone market, the smartphone manufacturer is trying to strengthen this claim with S7t. But what features does Vivo S7t stand out with and how much is the price?

Vivo S7t 5G introduced, features and price revealed

The S7t, which is similar to the Vivo S7, is similar in terms of features, but it differs from this model on the processor side. This is the new Vivo MediaTek Dimensity 820 processor.

The processor was developed to bring 5G technology to mid-segment models. This processor has a total of 8 cores, including a quad-core 7 nm Cortex-A76 with a processor frequency of 2.6 GHz and a 2.0 Ghz quad-core Cortex-A55.

Vivo S7t is equipped with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Unlike Vivo S7, this model uses only one internal storage option.

Vivo S7 model had a Snapdragon 765G processor on the processor side. The new middle segment smart phone comes with a 6.44-inch FHD plus, that is, a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution screen with a large notch structure. This screen is also positioned on an AMOLED panel like Vivo S7.

The screen case ratio of the model with an in-screen fingerprint sensor is 91.2 percent. On the camera side, a triple setup welcomes us on the back. These cameras are in the form of a 64 Megapixel main camera, an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with macro support and a 2 Megapixel monochrome sensor camera.

Vivo S7t price

The mid-segment model does not have features such as a 3.5 mm headphone jack and microSD card slot. The Vivo S7t price is currently 2 thousand 698 Chinese New.