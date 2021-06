S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Wins Surreal Trailer and Arrives in April 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Also revealed during last year’s Xbox Games Showcase, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was announced and revealed to arrive in 2021 for Xbox Series X and PC (rumors suggest it will have 3-month exclusivity). And today (13), at E3 2021 the new release date was revealed, arriving on April 28, 2022. Check out the new trailer below:

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will be released on April 28, 2022 for Xbox Series X/S and PC and will be available at launch on Xbox Game Pass.