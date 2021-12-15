S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Will Bring Controversial NFTs To Its Metaverse

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will only be released on April 28, 2022, but it has already managed to get into a big controversy with the announcement that the game will make use of controversial NFTs, one of the most controversial issues in social media today.

The idea of ​​the GSC Game World developers is to use NFTs so that you can become a meta-human within the game, more specifically a part of the “STALKER Metaverse”, buying a little piece of the product through blockchain technology made in partnership with the NFT DMarket platform.

Welp: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will use NFTs for its S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Metaverse, where you can become a "metahuman" inside the gamehttps://t.co/XESmMyysg4 pic.twitter.com/SrOSwR15Og — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 15, 2021

Anyone willing to spend money on it will now own a non-playable character uniquely rendered in great detail. They will be sold at auction starting in January 2022, and all owners will be able to resell these meta-humans until an as-yet-unspecified deadline.

And it doesn’t stop there, as the studio wants to bring even more NFT to the title in the future, although they haven’t yet revealed exactly how that will happen. While tech enthusiasts point out that this is an artistic revolution and a way for everyone to make money, its critics point out that this is all just a pyramid scheme and that technology does serious harm to the environment in its current form.

But what about you, what do you think of this controversy? Still looking forward to the release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl or do you think he got too toxic from it? Comment below!