S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 gets first gameplay teaser

The developer GSC Game World published a new teaser of psychological terror S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, showing the first real gameplay images on the title’s graphics engine.

With elements of FPS and a dense atmosphere of survival horror, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 promises to deliver “one of the largest open worlds ever seen”, taking players to explore the abandoned and hostile Zone inspired by the Chernobyl disaster as the protagonist Skif. Check out the teaser below.

According to the official description published by the studio, the trailer presents “how the game really is: accelerated change of scenery, sinister landscapes and the ever-present feeling of inevitable danger accompanied by an almost imperceptible guitar soundtrack.”

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is scheduled for 2021 on the Xbox Series S / X and PC, arriving for Xbox Game Pass subscribers at its launch.